New Issue-GDF Suez prices Multi tranche deal-Leads

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a Multi tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower GDF Suez

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2016

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.526

Reoffer price 99.526

Spread 50 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 139.2bp

over the 3.5 pct January 2016 DBR

ISIN FR001261890

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date June 01, 2018

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.739

Reoffer price 99.739

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp

over the 4.0 pct January 2018 DBR

ISIN FR0011261916

* * * *

Tranche 3

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date February 01, 2023

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.58

Reoffer price 99.58

Spread 115 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 168.9bp

over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

ISIN FR0011261924

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB,

Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

