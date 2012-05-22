New Issue-ADB prices $1.25 bln 2015 bond

May 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Asian Development Bank (ADB)

Issue Amount $1.25 billion

Maturity Date August 17, 2015

Coupon 0.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.666

Yield 0.605 pct

Spread Minus 19 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 19.55 bp

Over the May 2015 UST

Payment Date May 30, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Nomura

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Data supplied by International Insider.