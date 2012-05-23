FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Asia Fuel Oil-India's MRPL sells June cargo at lower price
#Energy
May 23, 2012

Asia Fuel Oil-India's MRPL sells June cargo at lower price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 23 (Reuters) - Indian refiner Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd sold a June loading fuel oil cargo at a lower price level, amid an amply-supplied market, traders said on Wednesday.

MRPL sold 80,000 tonnes of 380-centistoke (cst), for June 9-11 loading from New Mangalore, to Japanese trader Mitsui, at a discount of $1.00 to flat a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, on a free-on-board (FOB) basis.

The refiner sold a similar cargo last month at a premium of $2.50 a tonne to Singapore spot quotes, FOB, to oil major BP for lifting in end-May.

Traders said that the lower price was due to the market being well-supplied at the moment as demand, especially from China, has been slow.

“The market is not short of lighter-density grades right now,” a trader said.

MRPL last sold a cargo at a discount in August last year, with Unipec purchasing 80,000 tonnes at a discount of 50 cents to $1.00 a tonne.

