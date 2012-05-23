New Issue-EAA prices 1.75 bln euro 2015 bond

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower ERSTE ABWICKLUNGSANSTALT (EAA)

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date September 30, 2015

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.849

Reoffer price 99.849

Spread 14 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over mid swaps, equivalent to 103.9bp

over the July 2015 DBR

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CITI, Dekabank, HSBC,

Unicredit & WGZ

Ratings Aa1(Moody‘s)

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer’s DIP

ISIN DE000EAA0C53

