New Issue-NYKREDIT prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.868

Spread 282.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 282.1bp OBL 163

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,

JP Morgan & Nykredit

Full fees Undisclosed

