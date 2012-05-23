New Issue-NYKREDIT prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 1, 2017
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 99.868
Spread 282.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond over the 282.1bp OBL 163
Payment Date June 1, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,
JP Morgan & Nykredit
Full fees Undisclosed
