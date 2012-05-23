FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-NYKREDIT prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 23, 2012 / 2:55 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-NYKREDIT prices 500 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nykredit Realkredit A/S

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 1, 2017

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.868

Spread 282.1 basis points

Underlying govt bond over the 282.1bp OBL 163

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, DZ Bank,

JP Morgan & Nykredit

Full fees Undisclosed

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.