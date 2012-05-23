FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-BHP Billiton prices dual tranche deal -Leads
#Basic Materials
May 23, 2012 / 3:00 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-BHP Billiton prices dual tranche deal -Leads

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BHP Billiton Finance Ltd

Guarantor BHP Billiton Ltd

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2018

Coupon 2.125 pct

Issue price 99.867

Spread 65 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 147.1

bp over the 4.25 pct 2018 DBR

Yield 3.02 pct

ISIN XS0787785715

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date November 29, 2024

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 99.801

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 164.3

bp over the 1.75 pct 2022 DBR

Yield 3.02 pct

ISIN XS0787786440

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date May 29, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS, Santander GBM &

Lloyds

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
