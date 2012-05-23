New Issue-Landshypotek prices dual tranche deal-Leads

May 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landshypotek
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 675 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 85bp
Issue price Par
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 1.9 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 30, 2017
Coupon 2.8 pct
Issue price 99.784
Yield 2.845 pct
Common Terms
Payment Date May 30, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & Nordea Bank
Ratings AAA (S&P)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer’s SKR MTN programme
