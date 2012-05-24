FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KFW adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2019 bond
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 12:20 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KFW adds 1.0 bln NOK to 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KFW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Norwegian crown

Maturity Date May 22, 2019

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 110.362

Reoffer price 110.362

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

Payment Date June 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Danske & Nordea

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.15 pct( m & u)

Denoms (K) 500

Governing Law Norwegian

Notes The issue size will total 3.3 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NO0010503741

