New Issue-Sovereign prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond
May 24, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Sovereign prices 250 mln stg 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a secured bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Sovereign Housing association Limited

Issuer Sovereign Housing capital Plc

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date June 1, 2043

Coupon 4.768 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.768 pct

Spread 170 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.5 pct December 2042 UKT

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Lloyds & RBS

Ratings Aa2(Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0788184330

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

