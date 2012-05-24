FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2012 / 5:35 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-KfW adds 50 mln Brazilian real to 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 12, 2015

Coupon 7.5 pct

Issue price 104.375

Reoffer price 103.1875

Issue Yield 5.737 pct

Reoffer Yield 6.2 pct

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 425 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0754679669

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
