New Issue-West LB prices 50 mln euro 2016 bond

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower West LB

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date May 31, 2016

Coupon 1.570 pct

Payment Date May 31, 2012

Lead Manager(s) West LB

Listing Munich

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000WLB46E9

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.