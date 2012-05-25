New Issue-Paccar prices 300 mln euro 2015 bond

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Paccar Financial Europe BV

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 08, 2015

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.843

Spread 45 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, BNP Paribas & Royal Bank of

Scotland

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0788529096

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.