#Market News
May 25, 2012 / 1:58 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Hongkong land prices $500 mln 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Hongkong land Finance(Cayman Islands)

Company Limited

Guarantor Hongkong land Company Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 98.796

Reoffer price 98.796

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 15 May 2022

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

