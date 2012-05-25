New Issue- Hongkong land prices $500 mln 2022 bond

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on friday.

Borrower Hongkong land Finance(Cayman Islands)

Company Limited

Guarantor Hongkong land Company Limited

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date June 1, 2022

Coupon 4.5 pct

Issue price 98.796

Reoffer price 98.796

Spread 290 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct 15 May 2022

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Mitsubishi Ufj Securities

& Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings A2 (Moody‘s), A- (S&P),

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

