New Issue-KLP Kommunekreditt adds 500 mln NOK to 2016 FRN

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower KLP Kommunekreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp

Issue price 100.181

Payment Date June 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched off the issuer’s Covered bond Programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NOoo10642191

