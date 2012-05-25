FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KLP Kommunekreditt adds 500 mln NOK to 2016 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012 / 1:53 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-KLP Kommunekreditt adds 500 mln NOK to 2016 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower KLP Kommunekreditt AS

Issue Amount 500 million Norwegian crown

Maturity Date April 13, 2017

Coupon 3-month Nibor + 40bp

Issue price 100.181

Payment Date June 5, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DNB Markets

Ratings Aaa(Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing Oslo

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched off the issuer’s Covered bond Programme

The issue size will total 1.0 billion

Norwegian crown when fungible

ISIN NOoo10642191

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

