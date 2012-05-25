New Issue-Rentenbank adds 250 mln euros to 2019 FRN

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Friday.

Borrower Rentenbank, Germany’s Agency for agro business

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date January 11, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor +20bp

Reoffer price 100.43

Payment Date June 1, 2012

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor +14bp

Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Rabobank International

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 1.0 billion euro

when fungible

ISIN XS0730678801

