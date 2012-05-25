FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2016 bond
#Credit Markets
May 25, 2012

New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 300 million rand

Maturity Date June 06, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 100.928

Payment Date June 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.625 pct(1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

