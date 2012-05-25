New Issue-KfW prices 300 mln rand 2016 bond

May 25(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 300 million rand
Maturity Date June 06, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 100.928
Payment Date June 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.625 pct(1.4 pct Selling & 0.225 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law German
