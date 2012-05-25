New Issue-Volkswagen prices C$100 mln 2014 bond

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV

Issue Amount C$100 million

Maturity Date May 30, 2014

Coupon 2.0 pct

Issue price 100.611

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) RBC CM

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

ISIN XS0788624244

Data supplied by International Insider.