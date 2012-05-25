New Issue-Volkswagen prices C$100 mln 2014 bond

May 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Volkswagen Financial Services NV
Issue Amount C$100 million
Maturity Date May 30, 2014
Coupon 2.0 pct
Issue price 100.611
Payment Date June 01, 2012
Lead Manager(s) RBC CM
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
