New Issue-KDB prices dual tranche deal
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 7:18 AM / in 5 years

New Issue-KDB prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 323.9 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date June 18, 2015

Coupon 8.35 pct

* * * *

Tranche2

Issue Amount 45.5 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 7.02 pct

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on,

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
