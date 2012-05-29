New Issue-KDB prices dual tranche deal

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Korea Development Bank

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 323.9 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date June 18, 2015

Coupon 8.35 pct

* * * *

Tranche2

Issue Amount 45.5 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date June 21, 2017

Coupon 7.02 pct

* * * *

Common Terms

Issue price Par

Payment Date June 19, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Daiwa

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

