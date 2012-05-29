New Issue-KDB prices dual tranche deal

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Korea Development Bank
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 323.9 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date June 18, 2015
Coupon 8.35 pct
Tranche2
Issue Amount 45.5 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date June 21, 2017
Coupon 7.02 pct
Common Terms
Issue price Par
Payment Date June 19, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa
Ratings A1 (Moody‘s)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on,
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)