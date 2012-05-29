TEXT-S&P summary: Fosun International Ltd.

May 29 -

Summary analysis -- Fosun International Ltd. ---------------------- 29-May-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB+/Negative/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Steel foundries,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 35037R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Apr-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

20-Nov-2005 --/-- NR/--

Rationale

The rating on Fosun International Ltd. reflects the China-based conglomerate’s evolving business structure, concentrated investments in cyclical and volatile industries, and its deteriorating financial performance. Fosun’s high-growth strategy and aggressive investment appetite also constrain the rating. The company’s growing and increasingly diversified asset portfolio, its experienced management, and good liquidity and financial flexibility support the rating. We assess the company’s business risk profile as “satisfactory” and its financial risk profile as “aggressive”.

Fosun’s credit profile is closely tied to volatile and cyclical businesses, in our view. The property, steel, and mining operations together account for nearly 70% of total assets. The company’s business performance in its cyclical segments is weakening, in our view. We expect weak demand and volatile prices in the steel sector, policy headwinds in property sector, and a slowing economy to weigh on cash flows.

We have a negative view of the Chinese steel industry. We expect continued weakness in the industry for the next two quarters at least because of oversupply and continued sluggish demand from downstream industries due to a slowdown in exports and investments. The profitability of Fosun’s steel business was significantly eroded due to slipping product prices and inventory write-down.

Sales in the property segment are also under pressure in 2012 because the government continues to strictly implement its market-cooling measures. Shanghai Forte Land Co. Ltd. (not rated), Fosun’s 99% owned property development subsidiary, missed its presales target in 2011. Its contract sales reached just Chinese renminbi (RMB) 9.42 billion against a budget of RMB12 billion. We expect property sales to stay flat in 2012.

In our view, Fosun’s financial performance is likely to weaken in the next 12 months. The company is still in the transition stage and has a strong growth appetite. Fosun’s leverage ratio--measured by total debt-to-capital--slightly breached our downgrade trigger in 2011. The company’s sizable capital expenditure, land acquisitions, investment plans as well as concentrated debt maturities could weigh on its leverage and cash flow coverage in the next 12 months.

We expect Fosun’s high leverage to fall if it executes IPOs of two subsidiaries: Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. (Fosun Pharma) and Hainan Mining Co. Ltd. Fosun Pharma has obtained approval from Hong Kong stock exchange; it aims to raise US$600 million in equity. Fosun has some flexibility to scale back its capital expenditure and investment plans in 2012. Nonetheless, we estimate that the company’s debt-to-capital ratio will remain high.

We expect Fosun’s financial flexibility to remain strong at the holding company level. The company continues to increase its investments in consumption and financial services sectors. Its execution in investment and asset divestment is satisfactory, in our view. Fosun has a relatively high liquid assets base and we believe these offer flexibility for the company to exit. As Fosun’s asset portfolio has become more diversified, the company has established a record of generating good returns from investments and realizing value from disposals. Asset divestments produced meaningful capital of RMB2.50 billion and dividends received reached RMB1.1 billion in 2011, which more than covered its RMB2.38 billion in consolidated interest expenses.

Fosun’s geographically diversified investments (in China and overseas) underpin its financial flexibility. Additional support is derived from the fact that most of its key businesses and a significant number of its investees are listed.

Liquidity

Fosun’s liquidity is :adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We believe the company has adequate sources of liquidity to cover its needs in the next 12 months. Our liquidity assessment incorporates the following expectations and assumptions:

-- We expect the company’s sources of liquidity, including cash and available credit facilities, to exceed its uses by 1.2x or more in the next 12 months.

-- We expect net sources to remain positive, even if EBITDA declines more than 15%.

-- Compliance with the ratio of offshore liquid asset to offshore debt could survive a 30% drop in equity prices for its financial assets.

-- We estimate that the company’s sources of liquidity include: RMB22.3 billion in cash and equivalents (including short-term investments with a 25% discount); about RMB4.5 billion in funds from operations; net divestment proceeds that we project at about RMB3.4 billion, and available banking facilities.

-- Liquidity usage includes about RMB5 billion in working capital, RMB6.5 billion in projected capital expenditure and acquisitions, RMB23.5 billion in debt that matures within the next 12 months, and RMB1.5 billion in projected dividend payments.

Nonetheless, we note that the headroom for some covenants is limited. A decline of more than 10% in EBITDA could breach some of these covenants.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the operating environment for Fosun’s key operating subsidiaries remains challenging in the next six to 12 months. In addition, we believe the company’s financial leverage and cash flow coverage could deteriorate in the next 12 months.

We may lower the rating if Fosun continues to expand without controlling its leverage, such that its ratio of total debt to total capital remains above 55% in the next 12 months. We could also lower the rating if the company’s exposure to volatile businesses further increases and its currently very strong financial flexibility deteriorates substantially (including its cash dividend coverage at the holding company level).

We could revise the outlook to stable if Fosun’s business performance in cyclical segments stabilizes; and it launches the two IPOs, improving its leverage, such that the ratio of total debt to total capital is less than 55% for a sustained period.