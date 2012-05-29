FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indian shares end off highs; tech gains
May 29, 2012 / 11:48 AM / 5 years ago

Indian shares end off highs; tech gains

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Shares give up most gains after rising 0.8 pct intraday
    * Technology shares gain as rupee falls again
    * State-run oil cos' shares fall for second successive day

    By Manoj Dharra	
    MUMBAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares gave up most gains
to end marginally higher on Tuesday, ahead of derivatives expiry
and a crucial GDP print later in the week.	
    A fall in the rupee, after three sessions of gains, also
continued to weigh on shares, traders said.	
    Technology shares led the gains as investors continued to
back companies which have large foreign exchange earnings and
stand to gain from a weak rupee.	
    The rupee cushion for IT companies comes at a time when the
$100 billion software and back-office services sector industry
is facing unexpected softness in deal signing in key industry
segments, citing weak demand from financial services clients in
North America and uncertainty in euro zone.	
    Infosys Ltd shares rose 1 percent, while Tata
Consultancy Services rose 1.3 percent.	
    Dealers said the market will remain volatile ahead of the
May series derivatives expiry on Thursday. 	
    India's January-March GDP print is also due on Thursday and
will be closely watched for possible clues on further rate cuts
by the central bank.	
    The Reserve Bank of India meets on June 18 for its rate
setting meeting, with the GDP data expected to give some clarity
on RBI's likely move.	
    India's economy is expected to have grown 6.1 percent in the
January-March quarter with the global economic slowdown,
government policy paralysis and a record low currency suggesting
little chance of a pick up in the current quarter.
 	
    "Nifty is expected to remain range bound between 4,900 to
5,100 for next few days as there are fears that GDP data coming
on the day of expiry can be below expectations," said Ajit
Surana, Managing Director, Dimensional Securities.	
    He said that the markets would remain choppy till the Greek
elections on June 17 gave some direction on the future of the
euro zone.	
    India's main 30-share BSE index rose 0.13 percent
to close at 16,438.58 points, posting a second successive
session of gains. It rose 0.8 percent intraday.	
    The broader 50-share NSE index advanced 0.09 percent
to 4,990.10 points.	
    Auto shares closed higher with Maruti Suzuki 
rising 2.3 percent, after having fallen 19.6 percent so far in
May.	
    Bajaj Auto and Hero MotoCorp rose 0.9
and 0.6 percent up respectively.	
    Telecom stocks were hurt after investment bank Morgan
Stanley downgraded its view on the sector to 'in-line' from
'attractive', citing increased regulatory risks tied to the
spectrum auction, and 'relatively weaker' 3G outlook.
 	
    Shares in Bharti Airtel were down 0.8 percent.	
    Idea Cellular and Reliance Communications
 were also 1.8 and 2.1 percent down respectively.	
    State-owned oil marketing companies fell for a second day
after the government denied any immediate plans to increase
diesel and cooking fuel prices, amid demands for a partial roll
back of 11 percent hike in petrol prices. ID:nL4E8GS1TE]    	
  Shares in BPCL fell 2.1 percent, IOC was
down 2.01 percent and HPCL fell 0.84 percent.	
        	
 (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; Additional reporting by
Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

