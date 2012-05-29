New Issue-Huhtamaki Oyj prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj
Issue Amount 125 million euro
Maturity Date June 05, 2017
Coupon 3.5 pct
Issue price 99.572
Spread 235 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 05, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets
Listing Helsinki
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
