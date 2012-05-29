FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Huhtamaki Oyj prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond
May 29, 2012 / 10:28 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Huhtamaki Oyj prices 125 mln euro 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Huhtamaki Oyj

Issue Amount 125 million euro

Maturity Date June 05, 2017

Coupon 3.5 pct

Issue price 99.572

Spread 235 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 05, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Markets

Listing Helsinki

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 50-1

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

ISIN FI4000043807

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

