New Issue-Uppsala Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2014 FRN

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Uppsala Kommun

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 02, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 5 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 5 bp

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

