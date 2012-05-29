FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Uppsala Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2014 FRN
May 29, 2012 / 12:06 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Uppsala Kommun prices 100 mln SEK 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Uppsala Kommun

Issue Amount 100 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date June 02, 2014

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 5 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 5 bp

Payment Date June 01, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank Markets

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN Programme

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

