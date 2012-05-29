FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond
#Basic Materials
May 29, 2012 / 2:46 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- Anglo American prices 750 mln euro 2019 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Anglo American Capital Plc

Guarantor Anglo American Plc

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 7, 2019

Coupon 2.75 pct

Issue price 99.975

Reoffer price 99.975

Spread 123 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 197.7 bp

over the 3.75 pct Jan 2019 DBR

Payment Date June 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) GSI, HSBC, RBS & Santander

Ratings Baa1 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
