New Issue- NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V (NWB)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price 99.8090

Reoffer price 99.8090

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date June 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DB, Daiwa & GS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total $500 million when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0789518692

ISIN XS0513595859

