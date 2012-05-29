FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 4:06 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V (NWB)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date May 27, 2014

Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp

Issue price 99.8090

Reoffer price 99.8090

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp

Payment Date June 7, 2012

Lead Manager(s) DB, Daiwa & GS

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes The issue size will total $500 million when fungible

Temp ISIN XS0789518692

ISIN XS0513595859

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
