New Issue- NWB adds $200 mln to 2014 FRN

May 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank N.V (NWB)
Issue Amount $200 million
Maturity Date May 27, 2014
Coupon 3-month Libor + 50bp
Issue price 99.8090
Reoffer price 99.8090
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 50bp
Payment Date June 7, 2012
Lead Manager(s) DB, Daiwa & GS
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law Dutch
Notes The issue size will total $500 million when fungible
Temp ISIN XS0789518692
