New Issue- National Grid prices 400 mln Stg 2027 bond
#Credit Markets
May 29, 2012 / 4:41 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue- National Grid prices 400 mln Stg 2027 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 29(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date June 8, 2027

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price 98.8380

Reoffer price 98.8380

Yield 4.064 pct

Spread 163 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 6.0 pct December 2028 Gilt

Payment Date June 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs, Lloyds, MIZ &

Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0789331948

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

