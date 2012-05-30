FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Indian shares down; Tata Motors plunges
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 30, 2012 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Indian shares down; Tata Motors plunges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares provisionally fell 0.86 percent on Wednesday, led by a slump in Tata Motors and financial shares, ahead of derivatives expiry and March quarter GDP data. Tata Motors shares lost 12.3 percent, after deep disappointment about the fall in operating margins at its Jaguar Land Rover unit led to a raft of analyst downgrades. Private lender ICICI Bank fell 2.8 percent. India’s main 30-share BSE index provisionally fell 0.86 percent at 16,297.94 points. The broader 50-share NSE index was down 0.79 percent at 4,950.75 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.