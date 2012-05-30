New Issue-KfW adds 35 mln Turkish lira to 2014 bond

`1 May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor The Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date November 4, 2014
Coupon 7.625 pct
Issue price 100.2375
Reoffer price 99.050
Yield 7.482 pct
Payment Date November 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (0.1875 pct M&U, 1.1875 pct Selling)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 430 million
Turkish lira when fungible
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.