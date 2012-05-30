FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond
May 30, 2012 / 12:30 PM / in 5 years

New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.573

Reoffer price 99.573

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

Payment Date June 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,

HSBC & HSH Nordbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

