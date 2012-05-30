New Issue- HSH Nordbank prices 500 mln euro 2016 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower HSH Nordbank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2016

Coupon 1.125 pct

Issue price 99.573

Reoffer price 99.573

Spread 18 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps

Payment Date June 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Commerzbank, DZ Bank,

HSBC & HSH Nordbank

Ratings Aa1 (Moody‘s)

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

