New Issue-Holcim prices 450 mln SFR 2022 bond

Borrower Holcim Limited
Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date November 22, 2022
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 101.286
Reoffer price 101.286
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas,
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing Six
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law UK
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
