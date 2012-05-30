FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Holcim prices 450 mln SFR 2022 bond
#Basic Materials
May 30, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Holcim prices 450 mln SFR 2022 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Holcim Limited

Issue Amount 450 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date November 22, 2022

Coupon 3.0 pct

Issue price 101.286

Reoffer price 101.286

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas,

UBS & ZKB

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing Six

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law UK

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN CH018721890

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
