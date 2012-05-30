New Issue-Linde Finance prices 500 mln euro 2019 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Linde Finance

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 1.75 pct

Issue price 99.641

Yield 1.805 pct

Spread 38 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.7

bp over the 3.75 pct January 2019

Bund

Payment Date June 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Citi & ING

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.