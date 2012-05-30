New Issue-GE Capital prices 300 mln stg 2015 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower GE Capital UK Funding

Guarantor General Electric Capital Corporation

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date September 15, 2015

Coupon 2.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.95

Spread 190 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.75 pct September 2015 UKT

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, HSBC & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings A1 (Moody‘s), AA+ (S&P)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

