New Issue- BAE prices 400 mln Stg 2022 bond

May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BAE Systems Plc (BAE)
Issue Amount 400 million sterling
Maturity Date June 8, 2022
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.568
Reoffer price 99.568
Yield 4.136 pct
Spread 250 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT
Payment Date June 8, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas,
LLyods & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
