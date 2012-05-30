New Issue- BAE prices 400 mln Stg 2022 bond

May 30(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower BAE Systems Plc (BAE)

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date June 8, 2022

Coupon 4.125 pct

Issue price 99.568

Reoffer price 99.568

Yield 4.136 pct

Spread 250 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 4.0 pct March 2022 UKT

Payment Date June 8, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, BNP Paribas,

LLyods & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0789683462

