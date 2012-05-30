New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2015 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount $3.0 billion
Coupon 1.0 pct
Reoffer price 99.896
Spread 65.9 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the CT3
Payment Date June 6, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BofAML
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
