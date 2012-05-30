New Issue-EIB prices $3.0 bln 2015 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.0 billion

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.896

Spread 65.9 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the CT3

Payment Date June 6, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, HSBC & BofAML

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Full fees Undisclosed

