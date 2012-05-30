New Issue-Banque PSA prices 175 mln SFR 2015 bond

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Banque PSA Finance
Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date September 25, 2015
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 100.128
Reoffer price 99.728
Yield 3.343 pct
Spread 320 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 343bp
Over Swiss Govt
Payment Date June 25, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & RBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN
Programme
Data supplied by International Insider.