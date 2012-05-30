FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Banque PSA prices 175 mln SFR 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2012 / 4:25 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Banque PSA prices 175 mln SFR 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 30 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Banque PSA Finance

Issue Amount 175 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date September 25, 2015

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 100.128

Reoffer price 99.728

Yield 3.343 pct

Spread 320 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 343bp

Over Swiss Govt

Payment Date June 25, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse & RBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Negative Pledge Yes

Cross Default Yes

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN

Programme

ISIN CH0187216012

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

