PRESS DIGEST - Japan - June 1
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 11:31 PM / 5 years ago

PRESS DIGEST - Japan - June 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are some of the leading stories in the Friday morning editions of Japanese newspapers, as compiled by Kyodo news agency:

- Trade ministry prepared scenario for electricity rate hike in April, before Tokyo Electric Power Co application (Asahi)

- Justice ministry documents show two routes for decisions to carry out death penalty (Mainichi)

- Papers on Chinese first secretary suspected of alien registration law violation sent to prosecutors (Yomiuri)

- Slowdown in emerging economies becomes clear (Nikkei)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
