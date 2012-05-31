New Issue-EIB adds 30 mln Turkish lira to 2016 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 30 million Turkish lira
Maturity Date January 25,l 2016
Coupon 7.25 pct
Issue price 99.2375
Payment Date June 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank & JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct Selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 530 million
Turkish lira when fungible
