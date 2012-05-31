New Issue-Finland prices $1.0 bln 2013 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Republic of Finland

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date June 28, 2013

Coupon 0.38 pct

Payment Date June 07, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0790964828

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue