New Issue-L-Bank prices 250 mln renminbi 2014 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thurday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank
(L-Bank)
Issue Amount 250 million renminbi
Maturity Date June 06, 2014
Coupon 2.5 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date June 06, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BoC, CMZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.