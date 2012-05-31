New Issue-L-Bank prices 250 mln renminbi 2014 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thurday.

Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden Wuerttemberg Foerderbank

(L-Bank)

Issue Amount 250 million renminbi

Maturity Date June 06, 2014

Coupon 2.5 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date June 06, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BoC, CMZ & HSBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 10

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

ISIN XS0790220551

Data supplied by International Insider.