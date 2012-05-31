New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Bank

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 08, 2022

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.005

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.7bp

over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS &

Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Frankfurt & Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN DE000DB5DCN5

