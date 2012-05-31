New Issue-Deutsche Bank prices 500 mln euro 2022 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Bank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 08, 2022
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.005
Spread 12 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 66.7bp
over the 2.0 pct January 2022 DBR
Payment Date June 08, 2012
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, UBS &
Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)
Listing Frankfurt & Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.