New Issue-Aeroports de Paris prices dual tranche deal

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Aeroports de Paris

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2019

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.669

Reoffer price 99.669

Yield 2.427 pct

Spread 97 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.1bp

over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR

ISIN FR0011266519

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date June 11, 2024

Coupon 3.125 pct

Issue price 99.116

Reoffer price 99.116

Yield 3.215 pct

Spread 135 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.7bp

over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR

ISIN FR0011266527

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Royal Bank of

Scotland & SG CIB

Ratings A+ (S&P)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Data supplied by International Insider.