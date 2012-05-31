New Issue-Aeroports de Paris prices dual tranche deal

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.
Borrower Aeroports de Paris
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 300 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2019
Coupon 2.375 pct
Issue price 99.669
Reoffer price 99.669
Yield 2.427 pct
Spread 97 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 173.1bp
over the 3.75 pct January 2019 DBR
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date June 11, 2024
Coupon 3.125 pct
Issue price 99.116
Reoffer price 99.116
Yield 3.215 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 194.7bp
over the 1.75 pct July 2022 DBR
Common Terms
Payment Date June 11, 2012
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Natixis, Royal Bank of
Scotland & SG CIB
Ratings A+ (S&P)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Data supplied by International Insider.