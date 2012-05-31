FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Rentenbank adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Rentenbank adds 250 mln euros to 2020 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on thursday.

Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 250 million euro

Maturity Date February 20, 2020

Coupon 2.0 pct

Reoffer price 103.89

Repffer yield 1.387 pct

Payment Date June 11, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 750 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0652914366

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
