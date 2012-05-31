FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Daimler prices $125 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 2:20 PM / in 5 years

New Issue-Daimler prices $125 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler

Issue Amount $125 million

Maturity Date May 15, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Issue price 99.776

Reoffer price 99.776

Spread 100 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) TD Securities

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 2

Governing Law German

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

