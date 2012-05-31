New Issue-Daimler prices $125 mln 2015 bond

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Daimler
Issue Amount $125 million
Maturity Date May 15, 2015
Coupon 1.625 pct
Issue price 99.776
Reoffer price 99.776
Spread 100 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 15, 2012
Lead Manager(s) TD Securities
Ratings A3 (Moody‘s)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
Data supplied by International Insider.