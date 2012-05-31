New Issue-Clydesdale prices dual tranche deal

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Clydesdale Bank Plc

Guarantor Clydesdale Covered Bonds No.2 LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 170 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 170 bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2026

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.46

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB, RBS & Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Global Covered Bond Programme

ISIN FRN-XS0789991105

Fixed-XS0789991527

