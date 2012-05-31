FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue-Clydesdale prices dual tranche deal
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Clydesdale prices dual tranche deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Clydesdale Bank Plc

Guarantor Clydesdale Covered Bonds No.2 LLP

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 170 bp

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 170 bp

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 700 million sterling

Maturity Date June 08, 2026

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.46

Spread 270 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2025 UKT

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, NAB, RBS & Santander

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Global Covered Bond Programme

ISIN FRN-XS0789991105

Fixed-XS0789991527

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.