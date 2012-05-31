FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Kfw prices C$500 mln 2015 bond
#Credit Markets
May 31, 2012 / 3:45 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Kfw prices C$500 mln 2015 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on thursday.

Borrower Kfw

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount C$500 million

Maturity Date June 08, 2015

Coupon 1.625 pct

Reoffer price 99.878

Spread 31 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 51.7 bp

Over Due 2015 GoC

Payment Date June 08, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, TD securities, BMO, Scotia Capital

CIBC & RBC

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN US500769FF65

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
