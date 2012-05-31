FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 1
May 31, 2012 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

S.Korea-Market Factors to watch June 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Following is a list of events in
South Korea as well as news stories and press reports that may
influence financial markets.  	
(Reuters News welcomes your feedback and for any queries, please
contact the Seoul newsroom at +822 3704 5640 or via email at
kr.rtrs@gmail.com)	
      	
 TOP STORIES  	
>S.Korea May inflation steady, core inflation eases 	
>Lee family scraps over some of Samsung riches      	
>BOK chief worried about loose global policy        	
>Electrolux, Bosch bid for Daewoo Elec-report       	
>S.Korea April industrial output up 0.9 pct vs March 	
>Iraq signs housing deal with S.Korea's Hanwha      	
>Whirlpool wins duties on South Korean washers      	
>Samsung Electronics Canada updates on model details 	
>Panetta explain US strategic shift to Asian allies 	
>ENN shares soar on view China Gas deal may fail    	
    	
 MARKETS  	
>S.Korea won posts worst monthly loss in 8 mths     	
>Seoul shares log worst  decline since Aug 2011     	
	
    	
  MARKET SNAPSHOTS 	
*U.S. stocks fell modestly on Thursday to close out the worst
month since September as investor sentiment sank on Europe's
deepening credit problems. 	
*Crude oil futures dropped on Thursday by more than 1 percent,
ending May with their biggest monthly decline in more than three
years as bloated U.S. stockpiles and weak economic data added to
worries about the euro zone crisis, all dampening oil demand
prospects. 	
*Stocks ended May with their largest loss in eight months and
commodities also took a battering after a spate of worrying U.S.
economic data on Thursday hit markets already reeling from 
Europe's debt troubles. 	
*Seoul shares in May put in their worst monthly decline in nine
months amid a deepening European debt crisis, although they
ended the day flat as bargain-hunting helped erase heavy losses
made on worries that Spain will have to seek a bailout.  	
    	
  IN THE KOREAN PRESS   	
Following is a summary of local press reports translated by
Reuters. Reuters has not verified the content of these reports
and does not vouch for their accuracy.	
>Daewoo International Corp has inked a memorandum of
understanding (MOU) with PBG SA, Poland's third largest builder,
to improve its chances for a Polish state project on combined
heat and power (CHP) plants, according to local media.	
>The three leading shareholders of Hi-mart Co Ltd 
have set the lowest ask price for the stake sale of the
electronics retailer at 1,254 billion won ($1.06 billion),
according to industry sources. 	
 	
 	
Latest KR stock report     Latest money report    	
Latest stocks           KR press digest     	
KR main diary         KR IPO diary   	
Global Markets report Oil Markets report  	
New York Stocks             Asia stock outlook 	
Emerging markets report 	
($1 = 1180.2500 Korean won)	
	
 (Reporting by Eun Jee Park; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
