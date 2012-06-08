New Issue-EIB adds 1.0 bln euros to 2030 bond

June 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 15, 2030

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 114.198

Yield 2.963 pct

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps, equivalent to 105.5bp

Over the 6.25 pct January 2030 DBR

Payment Date June 15, 2012

Lead Manager(s) CA-CIB, Credit Suisse, JP Morgan & Unicredit

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes The issue size will total 6.5 billion

euros when fungible

ISIN XS0505157965

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.