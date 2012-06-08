New Issue-BNZ International adds 25 mln SFR to 2018 bond

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd
Guarantor Bank of New Zealand
Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 22, 2018
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.833
Reoffer price 100.333
Spread 103 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date June 22, 2012
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme
The issue size will total 225 million
Swiss francs when fungible
Temp ISIN CH0184786199
