New Issue-BNZ International adds 25 mln SFR to 2018 bond

June 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Friday.

Borrower BNZ International Funding Ltd

Guarantor Bank of New Zealand

Issue Amount 25 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date January 22, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 100.833

Reoffer price 100.333

Spread 103 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date June 22, 2012

Lead Manager(s) UBS

Ratings Aa3 (Moody‘s)

Listing SIX

Full fees Standard

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

The issue size will total 225 million

Swiss francs when fungible

ISIN CH0184786181

Temp ISIN CH0184786199

