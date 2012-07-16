New Issue-NWB prices NZ$100 mln 2017 bond

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date July 26, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price 101.12

Reoffer price 101.12

Yield 3.998 pct

Payment Date July 26, 2012

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody‘s), AAA (S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.875 pct (Selling 1.625 pct & 0.25 pct M&U)

Denoms (K) 1

Negative Pledge Yes

Force Majeure Yes

Cross Default No

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer’s EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.