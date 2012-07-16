FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Investec Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond
July 16, 2012 / 5:01 PM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Investec Bank prices $300 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Investec Bank Ltd

Issue Amount $300 milllion

Maturity Date July 24, 2017

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 99.775

Reoffer price 99.775

Spread 310 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 334 bp

over 0.75 pct June 2017 UST

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, ING ,Investec Bank Plc & Royal Bank

of Scotland & SCB

Ratings A3 (Moody‘s), BBB (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0807715098

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
