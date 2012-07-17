FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New Issue-Lend Lease prices S$275 mln 2017 bond
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 11:12 AM / 5 years ago

New Issue-Lend Lease prices S$275 mln 2017 bond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lend Lease Finance Limited

Guarantor Lend Lease Corporation Limited &

Lend Lease Responsible Entity Limited

Issue Amount S$275 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, DBS & Goldman Sachs International

Expected Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250-10

Governing Law New South Wales

Negative Pledge Yes

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.

