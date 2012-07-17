New Issue-Lend Lease prices S$275 mln 2017 bond

July 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Lend Lease Finance Limited

Guarantor Lend Lease Corporation Limited &

Lend Lease Responsible Entity Limited

Issue Amount S$275 million

Maturity Date July 24, 2017

Coupon 4.625 pct

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date July 24, 2012

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, DBS & Goldman Sachs International

Expected Ratings Baa3(Moody‘s), BBB- (S&P),

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250-10

Governing Law New South Wales

Negative Pledge Yes

